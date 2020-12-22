Raider Soldiers earn their Silver Spurs

Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division ruck to their next station during the 2020 Warpaint Spur Ride, December 22-23, at Camp Casey/Hovey, Republic of Korea. The Spur Ride is a tradition in which Soldiers strive to earn spurs, an honorable award worn on their combat boots and a symbol of the ‘Order of the Spur,’ by completing rigorous challenges. (U.S. Army photo by KSgt. Jin Ho Kwon, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division)

