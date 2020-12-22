Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Soldiers earn their Silver Spurs [Image 4 of 4]

    Raider Soldiers earn their Silver Spurs

    CAMP HOVEY, SOUTH KOREA

    12.22.2020

    Photo by Spc. William Griffen 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division ruck to their next station during the 2020 Warpaint Spur Ride, December 22-23, at Camp Casey/Hovey, Republic of Korea. The Spur Ride is a tradition in which Soldiers strive to earn spurs, an honorable award worn on their combat boots and a symbol of the ‘Order of the Spur,’ by completing rigorous challenges. (U.S. Army photo by KSgt. Jin Ho Kwon, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 00:31
    Photo ID: 6524650
    VIRIN: 201222-A-GN091-626
    Resolution: 1419x946
    Size: 539.65 KB
    Location: CAMP HOVEY, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Raider Soldiers earn their Silver Spurs [Image 4 of 4], by SPC William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spur Ride
    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    5-7 CAV
    1ABCT

