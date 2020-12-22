Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division ruck to their next station during the 2020 Warpaint Spur Ride, December 22-23, at Camp Casey/Hovey, Republic of Korea. The Spur Ride is a tradition in which Soldiers strive to earn spurs, an honorable award worn on their combat boots and a symbol of the ‘Order of the Spur,’ by completing rigorous challenges. (U.S. Army photo by KSgt. Jin Ho Kwon, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division)
Raider Soldiers earn their Silver Spurs
