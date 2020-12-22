Raider Soldiers earn their Silver Spurs

Photo By Spc. William Griffen | Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division ruck to...... read more read more Photo By Spc. William Griffen | Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division ruck to their next station during the 2020 Warpaint Spur Ride, December 22-23, at Camp Casey/Hovey, Republic of Korea. The Spur Ride is a tradition in which Soldiers strive to earn spurs, an honorable award worn on their combat boots and a symbol of the ‘Order of the Spur,’ by completing rigorous challenges. (U.S. Army photo by KSgt. Jin Ho Kwon, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division) see less | View Image Page

Story by KCpl In Ha Chung, KATUSA, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team



Soldiers and Korean Augmentations to the United States Army (KATUSA) across the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, and Republic of Korea. Soldiers had their mental fortitude and physical toughness tested to earn their silver spurs during the 2020 Warpaint Spur Ride hosted by 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1ABCT, 3ID, December 22-23, at Camp Casey/Hovey, Republic of Korea.



The Spur Ride is an event held over multiple days. Soldiers must pass a series of physical and mental tests that evaluate their leadership skills, technical and tactical proficiency and teamwork under high levels of stress and fatigue, during the day and night.



“I believe that the Spur Ride is important because it validates you as not only a Scout but as a Soldier,” said Sgt. Dan Satterwhite, a spur holder from 5-7 CAV.



The spur candidates completed 14 stations, including a live fire range, medical evacuation, and ruck marching more than 30 miles across Camp Casey/Hovey.



“I joined the Spur Ride after I saw other female soldiers earn their spurs, and I’m always a go-getter,” said Pfc. Aniyah Daniel, an unit supply specialist from 5-7 CAV, and the youngest spur holder for this Spur Ride at the age of 19. “During the Spur Ride, my body was put through a lot of obstacles that I have never been through. I was exhausted, but I kept telling myself ‘don’t quit,’ which is what got me through the whole event.”



By supporting and motivating each other, they learned about themselves and the importance of the team.



“The support of my team was what got me through all the courses during the Spur Ride,“ said Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Shelton, a cavalry scout from 5-7 CAV and the oldest spur holder for this Spur Ride at the age of 42.



The event concluded with a ceremony with each of 258 Soldiers who earned their spurs, receiving them from their current spur holders. They were also congratulated by Gen. Robert Abrams, the Commanding General for United States Forces Korea, Combined Forces Command and United Nations Command, who was visiting the installation that day. After the ceremony, the Soldiers stepped off with silver spurs attached to their boots.



“You all are going to have strengths and weaknesses but completing the Spur Ride makes you stronger and realize how much of a team player you need to be in the Army,” said Satterwhite.