Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division low crawl with their weapons during the 2020 Warpaint Spur Ride, December 22-23, at Camp Casey/Hovey, Republic of Korea. The Spur Ride is a tradition in which Soldiers strive to earn spurs, an honorable award worn on their combat boots and a symbol of the ‘Order of the Spur,’ by completing rigorous challenges. (U.S. Army photo by KPfc. Seong Min Choi, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 00:31
|Photo ID:
|6524647
|VIRIN:
|201221-A-QM253-377
|Resolution:
|4505x3003
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HOVEY, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Raider Soldiers earn their Silver Spurs [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Daniel Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Raider Soldiers earn their Silver Spurs
LEAVE A COMMENT