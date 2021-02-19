A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron conducts a training mission over Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 19, 2021. Yokota serves as the primary Western Pacific airlift hub for U.S. Air Force peacetime and contingency operations. Missions include tactical air land, airdrop, aeromedical evacuation, special operations and distinguished visitor airlift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 23:37
|Photo ID:
|6524646
|VIRIN:
|210219-F-PM645-8315
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, C-130J Super Hercules [Image 2 of 2], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT