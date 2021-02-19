A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron conducts a training mission over Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 19, 2021. Yokota serves as the primary Western Pacific airlift hub for U.S. Air Force peacetime and contingency operations. Missions include tactical air land, airdrop, aeromedical evacuation, special operations and distinguished visitor airlift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.18.2021 23:37 Photo ID: 6524646 VIRIN: 210219-F-PM645-8315 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 4.17 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-130J Super Hercules [Image 2 of 2], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.