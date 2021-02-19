Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130J Super Hercules

    C-130J Super Hercules

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron conducts a training mission over Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 19, 2021. Yokota serves as the primary Western Pacific airlift hub for U.S. Air Force peacetime and contingency operations. Missions include tactical air land, airdrop, aeromedical evacuation, special operations and distinguished visitor airlift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 23:37
    Photo ID: 6524645
    VIRIN: 210219-F-PM645-8314
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    This work, C-130J Super Hercules, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130J Super Hercules
    C-130J Super Hercules

    Area of Responsibility
    AOR
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

