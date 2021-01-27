A U.S. Marine, left, with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), sweeps for improvised explosive devices during a simulated motorized raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 21, 2021. The raid was part of a one week raid course designed to improve BLT 1/1’s ability to plan and conduct limited scale raids utilizing ground movement. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 22:30
|Photo ID:
|6524608
|VIRIN:
|210127-M-VW477-1223
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Battalion Landing Team 1/1 completes mechanized raid course [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
