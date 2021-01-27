Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battalion Landing Team 1/1 completes mechanized raid course [Image 8 of 12]

    Battalion Landing Team 1/1 completes mechanized raid course

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cyle Puyear, a rifleman with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), provides security during a simulated motorized raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 21, 2021. The raid was part of a one week raid course designed to improve BLT 1/1’s ability to plan and conduct limited scale raids utilizing ground movement. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 22:30
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battalion Landing Team 1/1 completes mechanized raid course [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Charlie Co.
    11th MEU
    1/1
    U.S. Marines
    BLT
    Mechainzed Raid

