Battalion Landing Team 1/1 completes mechanized raid course

A U.S. Marine with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), provides security during a simulated motorized raid at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 21, 2021. The raid was part of a one week raid course designed to improve BLT 1/1’s ability to plan and conduct limited scale raids utilizing ground movement. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

