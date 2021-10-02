Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Seaman EDUARDO A TORRES 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 10, 2021) – U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Marion Martinez, from Dangriga, Belize, left, and Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Drake DeVerna, from Toledo, Ohio, hook cargo onto an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 10, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual-carrier operations during their deployments to the 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eduardo A. Torres)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 3], by SN EDUARDO A TORRES, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

