SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 10, 2021) – U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Jonathan Hicks, from Salt Lake City, Utah, climbs an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 10, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual-carrier operations during their deployments to the 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eduardo A. Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.18.2021 21:36 Photo ID: 6524563 VIRIN: 210210-N-FK754-1148 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 943.5 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 3], by SN EDUARDO A TORRES, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.