A soldier from the 25th Infantry Division, guides a vehicle into a weight inspection bay at the Multiple Deployment Facility on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii on February 17, 2021. The inspections performed at the facility helps to prepare vehicles for off island shipment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 20:12
|Photo ID:
|6524493
|VIRIN:
|210217-A-RN631-641
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sustainment Gunnery 2021: Preparing for Transport [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT