Sustainment Gunnery 2021: Preparing for Transport

A soldier from the 25th Infantry Division, guides a vehicle into a weight inspection bay at the Multiple Deployment Facility on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii on February 17, 2021. The inspections performed at the facility helps to prepare vehicles for off island shipment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

Date Taken: 02.17.2021
Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US