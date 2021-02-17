Sustainment Gunnery 2021: Preparing for Transport

Spc. Robert Keith, a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic with 536 Support Maintenance Company, 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, checks the underside of a vehicle at the Multiple Deployment Facility on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii on February 17, 2021. The inspections performed at the facility helps to prepare vehicles for off island shipment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

