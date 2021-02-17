Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Gunnery 2021: Preparing For Transport [Image 1 of 6]

    Sustainment Gunnery 2021: Preparing For Transport

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Calderon, a Motor Transport Operator with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, checks the underside of a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle for leaks at the Multiple Deployment Facility on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii on February 17, 2021. The inspections performed at the facility helps to prepare vehicles for off island shipment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

    This work, Sustainment Gunnery 2021: Preparing For Transport [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vehicle Inspection
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade
    Sustainment Gunnery 2021

