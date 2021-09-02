USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

210209-N-WS494-1028 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 9, 2021) Master Chief Aircraft Maintenanceman Manuel Bernal, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), receives the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Medical personnel and strategic forces were the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Ronald Reagan returned to Yokosuka in November 2020 following a six-month deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)

