    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 1 of 2]

    JAPAN

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Quinton Lee 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210209-N-WS494-1075 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 9, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Apprentice Jessica Harlan, assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), receives the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Medical personnel and strategic forces were the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Ronald Reagan returned to Yokosuka in November 2020 following a six-month deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    aircraft carrier"
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

