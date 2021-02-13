MCBH Weed Warriors Conquer Sag Harbor Wetlands

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Araceli Soberanis, electrician, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, pulls a silver buttonwood branch down during the Weed Warriors volunteer event, MCBH, Feb. 13, 2021. The base environmental department held the event in an effort to remove non-native invasive plants encroaching on the Sag Harbor wetland, as well as to clean up trash and debris. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

