MCBH Weed Warriors Conquer Sag Harbor Wetlands

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Yuding Chai, left, data systems administrator, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Timothy Pochop, right, director, Environmental Compliance and Protection Division, MCBH, pull down a silver buttonwood branch during the Weed Warriors volunteer event, MCBH, Feb. 13, 2021. The base environmental department held the event in an effort to remove non-native invasive plants encroaching on the Sag Harbor wetland, as well as to clean up trash and debris. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

Date Taken: 02.13.2021 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US