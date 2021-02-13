Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCBH Weed Warriors Conquer Sag Harbor Wetlands [Image 5 of 8]

    MCBH Weed Warriors Conquer Sag Harbor Wetlands

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Yuding Chai, left, data systems administrator, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and Dain Christensen, right, bio-science technician, Environmental Compliance and Protection Division, MCBH, load scrap wood into the back of a truck during the Weed Warriors volunteer event, MCBH, Feb. 13, 2021. The base environmental department held the event in an effort to remove non-native invasive plants encroaching on the Sag Harbor wetland, as well as to clean up trash and debris. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 19:08
    Photo ID: 6524448
    VIRIN: 210217-M-VH951-0005
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCBH Weed Warriors Conquer Sag Harbor Wetlands [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Hawaii
    Marines
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay

