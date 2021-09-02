Touching a Live Rattlesnake Made Easy

A class in handling, relocating, and understanding rattlesnakes was given in the Directorate of Emergency Services classroom on Fort Hunter Liggett, California, Feb. 8, 2021. Dr. Emily Taylor, professor of herpetology and biological sciences at California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) in San Luis Obispo, taught the class and guided students with hands-on training on safely capturing and relocating a live rattlesnake. They also had a chance to touch the snake once its head was safely in a tube. They received a certificate on safe handling of a rattlesnake.



Students were able to pet Buzz, the mellow southern Pacific rattlesnake, after his "business end" was safely ensconced in a clear tube.

