    Employee Learns How to Capture Rattlesnake in Safety Course [Image 3 of 5]

    Employee Learns How to Capture Rattlesnake in Safety Course

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    A class in handling, relocating, and understanding rattlesnakes was given in the Directorate of Emergency Services classroom on Fort Hunter Liggett, California, Feb. 8, 2021. Dr. Emily Taylor, professor of herpetology and biological sciences at California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) in San Luis Obispo, taught the class and guided students with hands-on training on safely capturing and relocating a live rattlesnake. They also had a chance to touch the snake once its head was safely in a tube. They received a certificate on safe handling of a rattlesnake.

    Lisa Cipolla, FHL Cultural Resources Manager, takes her turn at capturing Buzz, a fully venomous southern Pacific rattlesnake.

