Battalion Landing Team 1/1 executes Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise

U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), board an MV-22 Osprey assigned Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel (TRAP) exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 27, 2021. The 11th MEU maintains a TRAP force used to recover downed personnel and equipment, while deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

