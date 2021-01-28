U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), carry a simulated casualty during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel (TRAP) exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 27, 2021. The 11th MEU maintains a TRAP force used to recover downed personnel and equipment, while deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 12:26
|Photo ID:
|6523984
|VIRIN:
|210127-M-LE234-1093
|Resolution:
|4875x3656
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Battalion Landing Team 1/1 executes Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
