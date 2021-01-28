Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battalion Landing Team 1/1 executes Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise [Image 2 of 8]

    Battalion Landing Team 1/1 executes Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Moses Vukaj, a fire support marine with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), uses AN/PRC-152 radio during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel (TRAP) exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 27, 2021. The 11th MEU maintains a TRAP force used to recover downed personnel and equipment, while deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 12:25
    Photo ID: 6523978
    VIRIN: 210127-M-LE234-1054
    Resolution: 5000x4000
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battalion Landing Team 1/1 executes Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    TRAP
    11th MEU
    Exercise
    Infantry
    Bravo Co

