Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Alpha Company Grass Week [Image 8 of 9]

    Alpha Company Grass Week

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Rct. Brandon I. Delaney, Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participates in grass week at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021. Recruits endured numerous hours over the week mastering the fundamentals of marksmanship before moving on to live fire drills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 11:51
    Photo ID: 6523963
    VIRIN: 210218-M-CI314-1027
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 510.12 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company Grass Week [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alpha Company Grass Week
    Alpha Company Grass Week
    Alpha Company Grass Week
    Alpha Company Grass Week
    Alpha Company Grass Week
    Alpha Company Grass Week
    Alpha Company Grass Week
    Alpha Company Grass Week
    Alpha Company Grass Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    MCRDSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT