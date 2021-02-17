Alpha Company Grass Week

Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in grass week at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021. Recruits endured numerous hours over the week mastering the fundamentals of marksmanship before moving on to live fire drills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

