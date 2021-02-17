Alpha Company Grass Week

Rct. Matthew J. Boyer, Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participates in grass week at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021. Recruits endured numerous hours over the week mastering the fundamentals of marksmanship before moving on to live fire drills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 11:51
|Photo ID:
|6523962
|VIRIN:
|210218-M-CI314-1018
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|607.97 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
