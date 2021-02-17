Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SHOTEX Aboard Thomas Hudner [Image 4 of 4]

    SHOTEX Aboard Thomas Hudner

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keia Randall 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210217-N-OK547-0012 Norfolk (Feb. 17 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) received the second round of the COVID-19 vaccination, Feb. 17, 2021. Hudner is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keia Randall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 10:38
    Photo ID: 6523836
    VIRIN: 210217-N-OK547-0012
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SHOTEX Aboard Thomas Hudner [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Keia Randall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SHOTEX Aboard Thomas Hudner
    SHOTEX Aboard Thomas Hudner
    SHOTEX Aboard Thomas Hudner
    SHOTEX Aboard Thomas Hudner

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    carrier strike group 2
    CSG2
    USS Thomas Hudner
    DDG 116
    COVID-19
    coronavirus vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT