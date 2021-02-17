SHOTEX Aboard Thomas Hudner

210217-N-OK547-0006 Norfolk (Feb. 17 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) received the second round of the COVID-19 vaccination, Feb. 17, 2021. Hudner is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keia Randall)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 10:38
|VIRIN:
|210217-N-OK547-0006
|Location:
|NORFOLK, US
