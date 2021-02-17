210217-N-OK547-0004 Norfolk (Feb. 17 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) received the second round of the COVID-19 vaccination, Feb. 17, 2021. Hudner is currently pier side at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keia Randall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.18.2021 10:38 Photo ID: 6523834 VIRIN: 210217-N-OK547-0004 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.59 MB Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SHOTEX Aboard Thomas Hudner [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Keia Randall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.