U.S. Airmen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron board a bus upon returning from deployment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 13, 2021. The 57th RQS deploys frequently around the world to offer recovery and medical support in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. K. Tucker Owen)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 05:20
|Photo ID:
|6523600
|VIRIN:
|210213-F-DV125-1055
|Resolution:
|3680x2453
|Size:
|6.25 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 57th RQS returns from deployment [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt K. Tucker Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
