    57th RQS returns from deployment [Image 2 of 4]

    57th RQS returns from deployment

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. K. Tucker Owen 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Schulz, 57th Rescue Squadron 1 Troop commander, receives a COVID-19 test upon return to Aviano Air Base, Italy, from deployment, Feb. 13, 2021. The 57th RQS recently deployed to the U.S. Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility to fulfill their role of personnel recovery operations in combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. K. Tucker Owen)

    This work, 57th RQS returns from deployment [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt K. Tucker Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    57th Rescue Squadron
    57th RQS

