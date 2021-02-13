57th RQS returns from deployment

U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Schulz, 57th Rescue Squadron 1 Troop commander, receives a COVID-19 test upon return to Aviano Air Base, Italy, from deployment, Feb. 13, 2021. The 57th RQS recently deployed to the U.S. Air Forces Central Command area of responsibility to fulfill their role of personnel recovery operations in combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. K. Tucker Owen)

