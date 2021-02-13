Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    57th RQS returns from deployment [Image 1 of 4]

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. K. Tucker Owen 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron (RQS) wait their turn for a COVID-19 test upon returning from deployment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 13, 2021. The 57th RQS deploys frequently around the world to offer recovery and medical support in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. K. Tucker Owen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 05:20
    VIRIN: 210213-F-DV125-1007
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 57th RQS returns from deployment [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt K. Tucker Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    57th Rescue Squadron
    57th RQS

