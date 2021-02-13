U.S. Airmen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron (RQS) wait their turn for a COVID-19 test upon returning from deployment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 13, 2021. The 57th RQS deploys frequently around the world to offer recovery and medical support in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. K. Tucker Owen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2021 Date Posted: 02.18.2021 05:20 Photo ID: 6523593 VIRIN: 210213-F-DV125-1007 Resolution: 2516x1678 Size: 2.99 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 57th RQS returns from deployment [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt K. Tucker Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.