    402nd AFSB receives vaccinations while continuing to mitigate COVID-19 [Image 2 of 9]

    402nd AFSB receives vaccinations while continuing to mitigate COVID-19

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    The 402nd Army Field Support Brigade's Command Sgt. Major, Adam Lepley, receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 19:52
    Photo ID: 6523311
    VIRIN: 210210-D-DO523-864
    Resolution: 4160x3462
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 402nd AFSB receives vaccinations while continuing to mitigate COVID-19 [Image 9 of 9], by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vaccine
    COVID-19

