402nd AFSB receives vaccinations while continuing to mitigate COVID-19

FORT SHAFTER— One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, coronavirus mitigation remains a top priority for the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade.



“We’ve taken precautions and continue to follow the guidelines put out by the Department of the Army, Department of Defense and Centers for Disease Control, while ensuring we remain mission-ready,” said 402nd commander Col. Anthony Walters. “The past year has certainly had its challenges, but I think it is a testament to the men and women at the 402nd to be able to adapt in order to stay safe and healthy without compromising our mission.”



Like many organizations around the country, the 402nd has been patiently waiting for its turn to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. And even though the vaccination is voluntary, members of the 402nd are glad to have the chance to receive their shot.



“I’m choosing to take the vaccine for my health to protect my family members and my colleagues at work,” said Jin Soo Kim, a logistics management specialist and one of the older employees at the 402nd AFSB.



Kim was one of the brigade’s first employees vaccinated last week through the Army’s phased approach.



The 402nd’s human resource department and force protection expert are following U.S. Army-Pacific’s described phases, classifying which employees fall into which categories, and alerting them when their vaccination appointment was scheduled. Employees then confirm with human resources as to whether or not they would receive the vaccine.



“I know some people think the vaccine is questionable, but it has been tested and approved by the Food and Drug Administration and I think we must take the vaccine to stop the spread of the virus,” added Kim.



According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, they authorized use of a COVID-19 vaccine only after careful and rigorous testing and trials. Even though the two vaccines were quickly developed, they were demonstrated to be safe and effective after completing large phase 3 clinical trials. A team of researchers studied the large pool of people who received the vaccine in the clinical trials and determined there are no immediate life threatening side effects and that the vaccine is 94% effective in preventing COVID-19.



The 402nd’s Command Sgt. Major Adam Lepley encouraged everyone who wants the vaccine to get it as U.S. Army-Pacific moves through the different phases.



“The vaccine will protect the health of every member of the 402nd, their families, their community, and lower the public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lepley in a recent staff call. “If the 402nd is to remain ready and able to support the Indo-Pacific region, we have to continue mitigating the virus, and one way to do so it by volunteering to receive the vaccine,” he said.



The vaccine distribution in Hawaii for Soldiers and Civilians has been deliberate and timely.



“I’m very impressed by the team the Army pulled together to head-up the vaccine distribution plan and execution,” said 402nd executive officer Lt. Col. Detrice Mosby after receiving her shot. “A logistics task of this magnitude, on such a short notice, to be executed as smoothly as it is, is a testament to the men and women on the vaccine task force. It is because of them and our healthcare workers that we as a military, and nation, are where we are today and able to continue to be the best Army in the world.”



Members of the 402nd who have received their vaccine, and those who are waiting for their phase to begin, view the vaccine distribution by Hawaii Military Medicine as another tool that to lessen the impact of COVID-19.



“I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to be vaccinated through the Army,” said the 402nd’s victim advocate Arianna Livingston, who has not yet received the vaccine. “I’m lucky to be young and healthy, so I have no problem waiting my turn. These vaccinations, along with the mask wearing and social distancing the brigade has been great about following, will keep us safe and allow us to better support Soldiers and Civilians in Hawaii and Alaska.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2021 Date Posted: 02.17.2021 19:53 Story ID: 389257 Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 402nd AFSB receives vaccinations while continuing to mitigate COVID-19, by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.