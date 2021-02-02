Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    402nd AFSB receives vaccinations while continuing to mitigate COVID-19 [Image 4 of 9]

    402nd AFSB receives vaccinations while continuing to mitigate COVID-19

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    Members of the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 19:53
    Photo ID: 6523313
    VIRIN: 210202-D-DO523-690
    Resolution: 3912x4305
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 402nd AFSB receives vaccinations while continuing to mitigate COVID-19 [Image 9 of 9], by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    402nd AFSB receives vaccinations while continuing to mitigate COVID-19
    402nd AFSB receives vaccinations while continuing to mitigate COVID-19
    402nd AFSB receives vaccinations while continuing to mitigate COVID-19
    402nd AFSB receives vaccinations while continuing to mitigate COVID-19
    402nd AFSB receives vaccinations while continuing to mitigate COVID-19
    402nd AFSB receives vaccinations while continuing to mitigate COVID-19
    402nd AFSB receives vaccinations while continuing to mitigate COVID-19
    402nd AFSB receives vaccinations while continuing to mitigate COVID-19
    402nd AFSB receives vaccinations while continuing to mitigate COVID-19

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    402nd AFSB receives vaccinations while continuing to mitigate COVID-19

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT