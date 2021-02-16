U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton D’Agostino, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and Layko, 355th SFS MWD, perform a demonstration at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 16, 2021. MWD teams train on various scenarios they may come upon on a weekly basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2021 17:18
|Photo ID:
|6523132
|VIRIN:
|210216-F-IH072-1015
|Resolution:
|4200x3000
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 355th SFS military working dog team training [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
