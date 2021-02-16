Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355th SFS military working dog team training [Image 8 of 9]

    355th SFS military working dog team training

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Armando Mendiola, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and Ootter, 355th SFS MWD, perform a demonstration at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 16, 2021. During this scenario, Ootter was providing an extra layer of protection while Mendiola secured the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 17:18
    Photo ID: 6523140
    VIRIN: 210216-F-IH072-1219
    Resolution: 4200x3000
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th SFS military working dog team training [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    military
    Air Force
    security forces
    Airman
    dog

