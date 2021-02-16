U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Armando Mendiola, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and Ootter, 355th SFS MWD, perform a demonstration at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 16, 2021. During this scenario, Ootter was providing an extra layer of protection while Mendiola secured the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Date Posted: 02.17.2021 17:18 Photo ID: 6523141 VIRIN: 210216-F-IH072-1231 Resolution: 4200x3000 Size: 3.07 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 355th SFS military working dog team training [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.