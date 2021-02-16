Equal Opportunity Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Jocelyn Hatley, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Equal Opportunity chief, opens cupcakes for the grand opening of the new Equal Opportunity office at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb 16, 2021. The Equal Opportunity office serves to provide equal treatment and employment opportunity, thereby enhancing unit cohesiveness, military readiness, and mission accomplishment. Their new office is open on the Richardson side of JBER, building 600 room B-63. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Barrientos)

