Equal Opportunity Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

From left, U.S. Army Col. Sean Williams, U.S. Army Alaska chief of staff, the Equal Opportunity staff, and U.S. Air Force Col. Kirsten Aguilar, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and 673d Air Base Wing commander pose in front of the new Equal Opportunity office during the opening ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb 16, 2021. The Equal Opportunity office serves to provide equal treatment and employment opportunity, thereby enhancing unit cohesiveness, military readiness, and mission accomplishment. Their new office is open on the Richardson side of JBER, building 600 room B-63. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Barrientos)

