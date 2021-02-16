Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equal Opportunity Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Equal Opportunity Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Adriana Barrientos 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Equal Opportunity hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Equal Opportunity office located on the Richardson side at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb 16, 2021. The Equal Opportunity office serves to provide equal treatment and employment opportunity, thereby enhancing unit cohesiveness, military readiness, and mission accomplishment. Their new office is open on the Richardson side of JBER, building 600 room B-63. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Barrientos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 13:55
    Photo ID: 6522891
    VIRIN: 210216-F-DU873-583
    Resolution: 6682x4818
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equal Opportunity Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Adriana Barrientos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Equal Opportunity
    JBER
    673d ABW

