U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Heil, 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, and a maintainer assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron stand on an F-15E Strike Eagle shortly after landing at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb 13, 2021. The fighter aircraft returned to base after participating in an integrated combat turn exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2021 Date Posted: 02.17.2021 04:43 Photo ID: 6522389 VIRIN: 210213-F-HJ760-3033 Resolution: 4897x3265 Size: 4.13 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFCENT tri-wing integration generates rapid airpower [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.