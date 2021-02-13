USAFCENT tri-wing integration generates rapid airpower

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Heil, 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, and a maintainer assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron stand on an F-15E Strike Eagle shortly after landing at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb 13, 2021. The fighter aircraft returned to base after participating in an integrated combat turn exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Larue Guerrisky)
