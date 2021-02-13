USAFCENT tri-wing integration generates rapid airpower

An aircrew member assigned to the 779th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loads cargo into a C-130 Hercules assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) while at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb 13, 2021. Maintainers and equipment from the 380th AEW were airlifted to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar to support an integrated combat turn exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

