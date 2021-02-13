Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFCENT tri-wing integration generates rapid airpower [Image 12 of 13]

    USAFCENT tri-wing integration generates rapid airpower

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Aaron Guerrisky 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    An aircrew member assigned to the 779th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loads cargo into a C-130 Hercules assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) while at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb 13, 2021. Maintainers and equipment from the 380th AEW were airlifted to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar to support an integrated combat turn exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

    U.S. Central Command
    AFCENT
    USAFCENT
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

