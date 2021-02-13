USAFCENT tri-wing integration generates rapid airpower

Aircrew assigned to the 779th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron direct a K-loader at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb 13, 2021. U.S. Air Forces Central Airmen were challenged to execute a one-day, synchronized plan involving both airlift and fighter assets, as well as provide organic maintenance and logistics support to execute an integrated combat turn exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

