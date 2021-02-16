Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bridging the communication gap: USAF Major’s journey to Cope North 21 [Image 3 of 3]

    Bridging the communication gap: USAF Major’s journey to Cope North 21

    GUAM, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Brittany Morreale, the 5th Air Force A5 division chief and Cope North 21 Interpreter Cell lead, serves as an interpreter for a Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai, and a Royal Australian Air Force member during Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 16, 2021. Morreale is a Foreign Affairs Officer specializing in Japanese and has served as an interpreter for several multinational exercises in the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 00:35
    Photo ID: 6522278
    VIRIN: 210217-F-AK347-1003
    Resolution: 4016x5758
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: GUAM, US 
    Hometown: LAKE OSWEGO, OR, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bridging the communication gap: USAF Major’s journey to Cope North 21 [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Jerilyn Quintanilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bridging the communication gap: USAF Major’s journey to Cope North 21
    Bridging the communication gap: USAF Major’s journey to Cope North 21
    Bridging the communication gap: USAF Major’s journey to Cope North 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bridging the communication gap: USAF Major&rsquo;s journey to Cope North 21

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Air Forces
    U.S. Air Force
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    COPENorth21
    Bridging the communication gap: USAF Major’s journey to Cope North 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT