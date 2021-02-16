Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bridging the communication gap: USAF Major’s journey to Cope North 21 [Image 1 of 3]

    Bridging the communication gap: USAF Major’s journey to Cope North 21

    GUAM, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Brittany Morreale, the 5th Air Force A5 division chief and Cope North 21 Interpreter Cell lead, serves as an interpreter for a Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai member and an Royal Australian Air Force member during Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 16, 2021. Morreale has participated in three iterations of Cope North as an interpreter helping to increase understanding among partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.17.2021 00:35
    Location: GUAM, US 
    Hometown: LAKE OSWEGO, OR, US
    Bridging the communication gap: USAF Major&rsquo;s journey to Cope North 21

