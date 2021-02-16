Bridging the communication gap: USAF Major’s journey to Cope North 21

U.S. Air Force Maj. Brittany Morreale, the 5th Air Force A5 division chief and Cope North 21 Interpreter Cell lead, serves as an interpreter for a Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai member and an Royal Australian Air Force member during Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 16, 2021. Morreale has participated in three iterations of Cope North as an interpreter helping to increase understanding among partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

