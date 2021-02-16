Bridging the communication gap: USAF Major’s journey to Cope North 21

U.S. Air Force Maj. Brittany Morreale, the 5th Air Force A5 division chief and Cope North 21 Interpreter Cell lead, acts as an interpreter during a meeting with a Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jieitai member and an Royal Australian Air Force member during Cope North 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 16, 2021. The goal of the Cope North interpreter cell is to help enhance mutual understanding at the strategic, operational and tactical levels of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerilyn Quintanilla)

