Airmen assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Group watch as a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, takes off during a group flight line engagement for Exercise Cope North 2021 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 10, 2021. Exercise Cope North 2021 is an annual U.S. Pacific Air Forces joint/combined, trilateral field training exercise occurring Feb. 3-19, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Nicholas Crisp)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 19:34
|Photo ID:
|6522135
|VIRIN:
|210210-F-NJ201-2006
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CRG Flightline Engagement [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Nicholas Crisp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
