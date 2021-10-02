Airmen assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Group watch as a U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, takes off during a group flight line engagement for Exercise Cope North 2021 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 10, 2021. Exercise Cope North 2021 is an annual U.S. Pacific Air Forces joint/combined, trilateral field training exercise occurring Feb. 3-19, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Nicholas Crisp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 19:34 Photo ID: 6522135 VIRIN: 210210-F-NJ201-2006 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.29 MB Location: YIGO, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CRG Flightline Engagement [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Nicholas Crisp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.