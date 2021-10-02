Raymon Perez, 736th Security Forces Squadron, watches a B-52 Stratofortress take off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 10, 2021. The B-52s are deployed to support U.S. Pacific Command's Bomber Task Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt Nicholas Crisp)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 19:34
|Photo ID:
|6522132
|VIRIN:
|210210-F-NJ201-2003
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
This work, CRG Flightline Engagement [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Nicholas Crisp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
