Senior Airmen Navneel Dutt, 644th Combat Communications Squadron, watch a F-15J Eagle speed by during Exercise Cope North 2021 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 10, 2021. The exercise includes participants from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt Nicholas Crisp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.16.2021 19:34 Photo ID: 6522131 VIRIN: 210210-F-NJ201-2002 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.33 MB Location: YIGO, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CRG Flightline Engagement [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Nicholas Crisp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.