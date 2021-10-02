Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CRG Flightline Engagement [Image 1 of 5]

    CRG Flightline Engagement

    YIGO, GUAM

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Crisp 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Senior Airmen Navneel Dutt, 644th Combat Communications Squadron, watch a F-15J Eagle speed by during Exercise Cope North 2021 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 10, 2021. The exercise includes participants from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt Nicholas Crisp)

    This work, CRG Flightline Engagement [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Nicholas Crisp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COPENorth21

